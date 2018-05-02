Crochet bikinis, sunburn part of Memorial Pool memories

PROGRESS is inevitable and exciting but one can't help feel a little sentimental about the demolition of the Memorial Pool.

Jan Mulholland at the Gympie memorial pool in its final week of being open. Renee Albrecht

It has been replaced with a stunning, state-of-the-art aquatic centre which is a credit to the council and an asset for this region, but the old girl will forever hold a special place in many hearts.

Jeff and Libby Manthey the final days of Memorial pool in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

For me in conjures images of crochet bikinis, sultry summer afternoons when about two families in all of Gympie had their own pool so everybody hung out at the Memorial, doing somersaults, lazing about on towels without a skerrick of sunscreen on, sucking Billabongs and eating Chiko rolls.

OUT WITH THE OLD: Work begins on demolishing Gympie's old Memorial Pool. Frances Klein

Ah t'was an idyllic childhood to be sure. But I digress...

If you grew up in Gympie in the 80s you would remember the big water slide at Gympie's Memorial Pool. Photo courtesy of Angus MacDonald and Gympie: The real treasure is the town FB page. Contributed

While it is sad to witness the end of that era, it's a great thing that Gympie youth will have this new precinct where they can hang out.

Artists sketches of the proposed youth precinct at the site of the Memorial Pool. Gympie Regional Council

It not only goes some way to addressing the decades-old complaint that there's nothing for young people in Gympie, it firms the city's cred as a destination for travellers, something that will help soften the blow of lost traffic once the Bruce Highway Bypass is complete.

Artists sketches of the proposed youth precinct at the site of the Memorial Pool. Gympie Regional Council

It's about balance. Keep what should be kept, change what needs to be changed, move forward but don't throw the baby out with the bath water. At the risk of setting some sort of record for stringing cliches together, I believe that is a good compromise.