Crochet bikinis, sunburn part of Memorial Pool memories
PROGRESS is inevitable and exciting but one can't help feel a little sentimental about the demolition of the Memorial Pool.
It has been replaced with a stunning, state-of-the-art aquatic centre which is a credit to the council and an asset for this region, but the old girl will forever hold a special place in many hearts.
For me in conjures images of crochet bikinis, sultry summer afternoons when about two families in all of Gympie had their own pool so everybody hung out at the Memorial, doing somersaults, lazing about on towels without a skerrick of sunscreen on, sucking Billabongs and eating Chiko rolls.
Ah t'was an idyllic childhood to be sure. But I digress...
While it is sad to witness the end of that era, it's a great thing that Gympie youth will have this new precinct where they can hang out.
It not only goes some way to addressing the decades-old complaint that there's nothing for young people in Gympie, it firms the city's cred as a destination for travellers, something that will help soften the blow of lost traffic once the Bruce Highway Bypass is complete.
It's about balance. Keep what should be kept, change what needs to be changed, move forward but don't throw the baby out with the bath water. At the risk of setting some sort of record for stringing cliches together, I believe that is a good compromise.