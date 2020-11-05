CROC UPDATE: Rangers to search Bay site after signs put up

Croc warning signs have been put up around Point Vernon.

Croc warning signs have been put up around Point Vernon.

A POST on social media and public reports of a sighting has prompted the Department of Environment and Science to place crocodile warning signs around Point Vernon.

A Department spokesman confirmed to the Chronicle wildlife officers were investigating the reported crocodile sighting at Eli Creek in Hervey Bay.

DES initially received a report from a member of the public on the 24 September, 2020 about a potential sighting of a crocodile in the area.

The spokesman said a site inspection was conducted but found no evidence of crocodile activity.

DES was then alerted to a social media post in October in which a member of the public had posted a picture of what they believed to be a crocodile swimming in Eli Creek.

This is the photo of the suspected crocodile that was posted on social media.

The signs were put in place on Tuesday night encouraging residents to be "Crocwise".

"The Wide Bay region is not typically known as Croc Country, but people in the area are reminded to be Crocwise when a sighting is being investigated," they said.

Croc warning signs have been put up around Point Vernon.

A further search of the area by wildlife ranges will occur on Thursday.

Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372. DES investigates all reports it receives.

This year DES has received 10 reported crocodile sightings in the Wide Bay region.

Each report was investigated and wildlife officers have to date found no evidence of crocodiles in the Wide Bay region.

Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, the Wide Bay region is in Zone F (Atypical Habitat Zone).

This means that any crocodile confirmed to be present, regardless of size, is targeted for removal.

Being Crocwise includes:

Obey all warning signs - they are there to keep you safe

Be aware crocs also swim in the ocean and be extra cautious around water at night

Stay well away from croc traps - that includes fishing and boating

The smaller the vessel the greater the risk, so avoid using canoes and kayaks

Stand back from the water's edge when fishing and don't wade in to retrieve a lure

Camp at least 50 metres from the edge of the water

Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near water, camp site or boat ramp

Never provoke, harass or feed crocs

Always supervise children near the water and keep pets on a lead

Remember, you are responsible for your own safety in Croc Country

Further information on being Crocwise can be found here.