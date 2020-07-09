Menu
No evidence of crocodiles was seen during the survey.
Environment

CROC SURVEY: Major air, land and sea search in hot spots

Carlie Walker
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A MASSIVE survey of the Fraser Coast's waterways has reportedly found "no evidence" of crocodiles in the Wide Bay.

The comprehensive survey was carried out at hot spots where crocodile sightings have been reported to the Department of Environment and science.

That included Maaroom, Tuan, Poona, the western side of Fraser Island, the southern end of the island, Carlo Point, the Mary River and the Sandy Strait between Hervey Bay and the island.

"Aerial, land and vessel surveys were undertaken," a spokesman from the department said.

"Aerial surveys using helicopters are particularly effective in shallow estuarine areas for confirming the presence of crocodiles compared with land or vessel-based surveys.

"The latest helicopter survey findings support previous land and vessel surveys conducted by DES wildlife officers, with no crocodiles or evidence of crocodiles found in the Wide Bay region.

"A similar helicopter survey conducted in 2019 a year ago also did not find any crocodiles or any evidence of crocodiles in the Wide Bay region."

There have been no reported crocodile sightings in the Fraser Coast since April.

The last reported sighting was at Burrum Heads.

Crocodiles have been confirmed in the Mary River over the decades but it's been more than five years since one was located and/or targeted for removal.

crocodile department of environment and science fraser island mary river sandy strait
