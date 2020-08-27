Croc sighting reported near busy Coast bridge

TWO reported crocodile sightings in the Mary River this month have been investigated by the Department of Environment and Science.

The first sighting was reported on August 12 after a member of the public said they spotted a crocodile upstream of the Lamington Bridge.

The second sighting was reported on August 18, when a member of the public said they had seen a crocodile in the Mary River downstream of Maryborough.

"After each report was received, wildlife officers conducted sight assessments at each location and found no evidence of crocodiles or the presence of crocodiles," a spokesman from the department said.

"Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan."

Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372. DES investigates all reports it receives.

Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, the Wide Bay region is in Zone F. This means that any crocodile confirmed to be present, regardless of size, is targeted for removal.

There have been two other reported sightings since May.

On June 18 a report was made of a crocodile in the Mary River at River Heads.

On May 5 a member of the public reported seeing a crocodile in the Isis River at Burrum Heads.