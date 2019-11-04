Croc Piss coming your way by the bottle

Former health care worker Troy Read has created a light and a dark spirit, called Croc Piss. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE

A craft distillery in Cairns has combined two of the most popular features of North Australian living, crocs and booze, birthing a new spirit called Croc Piss.

The new brand of Australian made grog is now looking to land on the shelves of Darwin liquor outlets since starting distribution in August.

FNQ Spirits has created two "rum inspired" spirits, one being "original" while the other is called "clear".

The reasoning for "rum inspired" is because due to Australian liquor legislation, rum must sit in a wooden vessel for a minimum of two years to be legally called rum.

FNQ Spirits owner Troy Read began his new-found passion in distilling after an 18-year career in mental health and disability services began to impede on the state of his own wellbeing.

Looking for a change, he travelled interstate to educate himself on the craft of producing rum and threw himself into the new challenge.

"I had a few things happen at work that knocked me around, and I couldn't work in mental health anymore," he told the NT News.

"So I did a bit of research and poking around and I said to my wife, 'I'm going to start a distillery'."

In goes the Molasses into the first batch in the new vat. Posted by FNQ Spirits on Wednesday, 10 July 2019

After trialling different levels of locally sourced sugar and molasses, Mr Read settled on a flavour and Croc Piss was born.

The bottles started to spread across Queensland, and have found themselves as far south as Victoria.

Now Mr Read is looking to strike a chord with Territorians and Top End tourists.

"Right now I'm planning on flying over to Darwin in the next few weeks to try and find a distributor," he said.

"I can ship it to people, but ideally I'd like to get a distributor and have it sold at outlets.

"I've sent about half a dozen bottles to Humpty Doo to people that wanted to get a hold of it. "I'm humbled by the support people are giving. They just like to see an Aussie guy having a go."