A past sighting of a crocodile in the Mary River.
Is that a croc under the bridge? Rangers investigate report

Carlie Walker
by
6th Mar 2020 9:44 AM
A CROCODILE sighting has been reported in the Mary River.

But a spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said it was possible debris may have been mistaken for the reptile.

The sighting was reported on March 2.

The person was on the back of a motorcycle crossing the Lamington Bridge when they spotted what looked like a crocodile, the spokesman said.

But given the distance, it was easy to mistake debris in the river for a crocodile, the spokesman said.

It is the second reported crocodile on the Fraser Coast so far this year.

The first was at Coolooloi on Fraser Island on January 17.

A site assessment was carried out but no signs of a crocodile were found.

