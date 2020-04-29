Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Saltwater crocodile attacked a man yesterday while he was out hunting on the Glyde River yesterday afternoon.
Saltwater crocodile attacked a man yesterday while he was out hunting on the Glyde River yesterday afternoon.
Pets & Animals

Croc grabs man by leg, tries to drag him away

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
29th Apr 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is lucky to be alive after a crocodile grabbed him by the leg and tried to drag him away.

The 23-year-old man was fishing on the Glyde River yesterday evening, near a remote outstation south east of Ramingining, when the 1.8m saltie snuck up behind him and bit into his upper leg.

The victim was in waist deep water about 5pm yesterday when the croc attacked.

The man managed to grab onto nearby mangroves and hold on for dear life before the croc finally let go and swam away.

Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the man was extremely lucky to have survived the attack.

"The man suffered several deep lacerations to his upper thigh but miraculously did not sustain any life-threatening injuries," she said.

He was treated at a local clinic before being transported to Darwin for treatment at Royal Darwin Hospital.

Originally published as Croc grabs man by leg, tries to drag him away

More Stories

crocodile crocodile attack fisherman leg man northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Gympie: How to save $1300 this weekend

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: How to save $1300 this weekend

        News THE messages are mixed, but here's clarity on your new coronavirus recreational travel rights and how far you can go this weekend without being heavily fined.

        Lake Borumba to re-open as COVID-19 restrictions ease

        premium_icon Lake Borumba to re-open as COVID-19 restrictions ease

        News Some closures will remain in place until further notice.

        Wave goodbye to isolation hair

        premium_icon Wave goodbye to isolation hair

        News Gympie hair salons have been hit hard by the coronavirus

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days