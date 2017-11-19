Criticism and praise: Gympie opinion on our candidates

Nichols 'sold out': A letter to the editor by Joan Gillies

THE word "patriot” is bandied around a lot lately, but what constitutes a patriot? I'm sure Tim Nichols would consider himself a patriot, but would a true patriot who loves their country and this great state of Queensland, sell off our assets to the Chinese and any other foreign buyer, or sack thousands of workers?

Is that patriotic? Tim Nichols and the LNP think of government as a business, but government is not a business; it's a service, meant to service the constituents who elect them and look after and preserve the assets that belong to the people.

When Labor Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders was elected, he created thousands of jobs for his area, added on to the hospital and fought for trains to once again be built in Maryborough.

That's what my idea of a patriot is. We have the chance to elect another true patriot for Gympie in Labor's Tracey McWilliam, otherwise, more of the same.

Joan Gillies,

Amamoor

LNP showgrounds promise John and David Warren, Graham Engeman and Tony Perrett. Renee Albrecht

Man for the job: A letter to the editor by Robin Priebe

I WRITE in support of Tony Perrett's candidacy for the seat of Gympie. As a local citizen from 1948 to 2015, I have seen a lot of water flow over the Borumba Dam spillway.

I have also seen a number of aspiring state politicians come and go. Most of these candidates evoke the perennial claim of knowing the area, working hard, and getting things done.

Unfortunately, I have found candidates are deficient in the one area essential to public service.

That is delivery. The ability to make things happen is a rare gift.It depends on knowledge, experience, and commitment. In my experience, undoubtedly Tony Perrett stands head and shoulders above his rivals.

The following is the measure I use to gauge a politician. Never promise more than you can deliver; always deliver more than you promise.

The difference between what you promise and what you deliver is your credibility. Without credibility, you have no respect.

Without respect, you have no influence. Without influence, you are just another failed politician sucking on the public purse. From my own personal experience, Tony Perrett in filling his promises meets the measure of a man, a servant, a friend.

Politics is a vibrant, and fragile pursuit and like the Biblical fruit tree, it is liable to severe pruning from time to time.

I would urge constituents to consider carefully such action as you may find that your local fruit tree will be a non-productive, stunted failure, that could not fetch a raincoat on a wet night.

I would therefore suggest to the electors of the Gympie electorate that you support Tony Perrett's bid for his endorsement as the Member for Gympie.

Under the umbrella of Tony Perrett's representation, I am sure that Gympie's electors will find the comfort of shade, sustenance, and prosperity.

Robin Priebe,

Parrearra

CANDIDATE: Labor candidate for Gympie, Tracey McWilliam. Contributed

Labor for jobs: A letter to the editor by John Kirkpatrick

Tracey McWilliam, the Labor candidate for Gympie, supports the development of sustainable, renewable energy and the Labor governments's effort to keep power price increases far lower than under the previous LNP government.

Gympie will benefit from the building of the solar farm at Lower Wonga by private enterprise.

John Kirkpatrick,

Chatsworth

Water over the bridge at Coondoo Creek near Gympie Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

'LNP's Coondoo catch-up': A letter to the editor by Dan Stewart

TO SEE our state member play catch up with the Coondoo Creek Bridge. The local Labor branch advocated for this, and received a response from Mark Bailey, minister for Main Roads, stating the bridge is being designed.

Labor gets on with building a great state while the LNP plays catch up. Hopefully they will not do what happened to Kin Kin Road. State Labor planned the rebuild and sealing of the last gravel section in 2011. The LNP gained power and stopped the project.

The Coondoo Creek bridge will be built and Tracey McWilliam and local Labor people will keep pushing for this to happen.

Dan Stewart,

East Deep Creek

Gympie Rattler getting back on track. Renee Albrecht

LNP Rattler cheek: A letter to the editor by John Barker:

MR PERRETT has a cheek to criticize the Qld Labor Government after doing nothing to support this tourist icon when his government was in power.

From the initial $2.6M which the LNP would have thrown at the project without a business plan, and engineering assessment the Labor Government has assessed the project in depth and has given an additional $4.7 to assure the project is viable and will become a Tourism "Gympie Must Do" for the long term.

John Barker,

Gympie.