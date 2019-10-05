Critically injured woman escapes fiery crash

A woman has been critically injured in a crash near Gympie. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

A WOMAN has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after escaping a crashed vehicle that caught fire near the Sunshine Coast.

RACQ Lifeflight Rescue air lifted the woman from the wreckage north of Gympie at around 11:30pm, after she reportedly hit a tree late last night.

The female patient aged in her 40s was able to pull herself from the vehicle just moments before it started burning.

LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic assisted the Queensland Ambulance Service in treating the woman at the scene.

She sustained serious internal injuries and was flown to Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital.