Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in a critical condition after being struck by a Ute in Mary St Thursday night. (File photo).
A man is in a critical condition after being struck by a Ute in Mary St Thursday night. (File photo). Contributed
Breaking

CRITICAL: Man run over in Gympie overnight

Frances Klein
by
9th Mar 2018 6:22 AM

A 22-year-old man is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital after being hit by a a car in Mary St overnight.

The pedestrian reportedly ran onto Mary St at 12.20am between Monkland and Smithfield Sts, when he was stuck by a Toyota Hilux Ute as it pulled up to pick up passengers from outside a nearby licensed premises.

The man was transported to the Gympie Hospital with internal chest injuries and major cuts to his leg and head, before he was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition.

Police said the man had been walking up the road with a friend before running onto the street.

The Ute's driver, a 27-year-old man, is assisting police with their enquiries, Gympie police said.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a serious traffic incident in Gympie overnight.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

More information as it comes to hand.

critical gympie crashes mary street pedestrian police
Gympie Times
Latest stretch of Hwy bypass near Gympie opens ahead of time

Latest stretch of Hwy bypass near Gympie opens ahead of time

News The finishing touches are now fully complete on Section C, which has created a new 10.5km stretch of four-lane highway between Traveston and Woondum

  • 9th Mar 2018 9:18 AM
Gympie region's first Army cadet unit in 106 years

Gympie region's first Army cadet unit in 106 years

News Youth development the aim of new cadet unit to rival scouts

BREAKING: Identity of body found in car confirmed

BREAKING: Identity of body found in car confirmed

Breaking The body of a man has been found in a car near Goomeri

Psychopathic sexual 'deviant' to stay locked up

Psychopathic sexual 'deviant' to stay locked up

News Man exposed to 'sex parties' deemed too dangerous to set loose

Local Partners