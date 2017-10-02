CRITICAL: Man falls 8m from Gympie night club

Max Van Heusden, pictured centre, out and about in Gympie previously.

Max Van Heusden, pictured centre, out and about in Gympie previously. Contributed

A GYMPIE man is in an induced coma at the Royal Brisbane Hospital after he fell from a Gympie nightclub on Saturday night.

Max Van Heusden, who runs Gympie photography business Max Media, reportedly climbed a barrier at the back of Club 88 in Nash St before he plunged eight metres below to a courtyard , Gympie police confirmed.

When emergency workers arrived on the scene he was unconscious and a police constable drove the ambulance to the Gympie emergency department as paramedics worked on the 22-year-old, Gympie's Sergeant Andrew Holding said.

Sgt Holding said Mr Van Heusden suffered significant injuries when he fell just after 1.20am Sunday morning.

Mr Van Heusden, who is well known for his work as a social photographer at local hotels and events, was airlifted from Gympie to Brisbane where he remains in a critical but stable condition in intensive care.