22°
News

CRITICAL: Man falls 8m from Gympie night club

Max Van Heusden, pictured centre, out and about in Gympie previously.
Max Van Heusden, pictured centre, out and about in Gympie previously. Contributed
Frances Klein
by

A GYMPIE man is in an induced coma at the Royal Brisbane Hospital after he fell from a Gympie nightclub on Saturday night.

Max Van Heusden, who runs Gympie photography business Max Media, reportedly climbed a barrier at the back of Club 88 in Nash St before he plunged eight metres below to a courtyard , Gympie police confirmed.

When emergency workers arrived on the scene he was unconscious and a police constable drove the ambulance to the Gympie emergency department as paramedics worked on the 22-year-old, Gympie's Sergeant Andrew Holding said.

Sgt Holding said Mr Van Heusden suffered significant injuries when he fell just after 1.20am Sunday morning.

Mr Van Heusden, who is well known for his work as a social photographer at local hotels and events, was airlifted from Gympie to Brisbane where he remains in a critical but stable condition in intensive care.

Popular Gympie photographer Max Van Heusden is in a critical condition after a fall form a night club on the weekend.
Popular Gympie photographer Max Van Heusden is in a critical condition after a fall form a night club on the weekend. Contributed

Topics:  ambulance coma fall intensive care

Gympie Times
RAINFALL: How much are we going to cop today?

RAINFALL: How much are we going to cop today?

BoM releases severe weather warning for heavy rain in the Wide Bay today

The best way to work up a sweat this Summer

John Southern is undertaking a brand new bootcamp class here in Gympie.

Gympie PT John Southern is bringing bootcamps here

Mayor's 'military' management style does not need councillors: letter

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran introduces the new-look Smithfield St and pays tribute to Kev de Vere.

Letter: Why are we paying our councillors?

There's a new flavour on Mary St

Boota Sansoya from Spice Garden, the new Indian restaurant in Mary St.

Spice Garden is bringing authentic Indian food to Mary St

Local Partners