Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CRITICAL: Coast teen fighting for life after serious crash

Carlie Walker
23rd Nov 2020 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FRASER Coast teen is in a critical condition after being injured in a crash at Iveragh.

The 18-year-old Burrum River woman was a passenger in the single-vehicle crash on November 21.

Preliminary investigations indicate around 10:25am, a Nissan wagon was travelling north along the Bruce Highway when it veered across onto the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Base Hospital before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The 18-year-old female driver of the wagon was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway at Iveragh between 10am and 10.30am on November 21, to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

burrum river critical condition fccrash teen
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20 jobs going in Gympie right now

        Premium Content 20 jobs going in Gympie right now

        News From carpentry, to nursing, to legal assistants to boilermakers, here are 20 jobs up for grabs Gympie.

        Woman hospitalised after Gympie region snake bite

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after Gympie region snake bite

        News Tin Can Bay woman rushed to hospital after bite to the foot overnight.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        NAMED: 39 people face charges in Gympie courts today

        Premium Content NAMED: 39 people face charges in Gympie courts today

        News The full list of people facing Gympie magistrates and district courts today...