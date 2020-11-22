Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has suffered abdominal and leg injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle crash early on Sunday morning.
A man has suffered abdominal and leg injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle crash early on Sunday morning.
News

Critical care team called to car-into-tree crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Nov 2020 9:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered abdominal and leg injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle crash early on Sunday morning.

The man's car collided with a tree on the corner of Duncan St and McInnerney St, Collingwood Park about 5.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were sent to the crash, as well as a critical care team.

LOCAL NEWS: 'This is fire season': fireys warn conditions will worsen

The man required hospitalisation but the QAS spokeswoman said it was not necessary for the critical care team to accompany him.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

qld ambulance
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GYMPIE WEATHER: More scorchers, possible storms on the way

        Premium Content GYMPIE WEATHER: More scorchers, possible storms on the way

        News Another mini-heatwave set to sweep the region on Monday.

        Police warn Cooloola schoolies: ‘Don’t become a tragedy’

        Premium Content Police warn Cooloola schoolies: ‘Don’t become a tragedy’

        News Land and water patrols from Inskip Point to Rainbow Beach right down to Teewah...

        MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from Gympie‘s 2020 formals

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from Gympie‘s 2020 formals

        News Take a look at every single beautiful photo capturing the moments Gympie region...

        Man in hospital after car slams into tree at Cedar Pocket

        Premium Content Man in hospital after car slams into tree at Cedar Pocket

        News The crash occurred on McNeil Rd and East Deep Creek Rd just after 9pm.