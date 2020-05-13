Critical care paramedics, chopper at Gympie crash scene

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter is airlifting a woman from the scene of a serious wreck at Veteran.

FIREYS have been forced to a cut a woman free from her car following a serious crash at Veteran this afternoon.

The woman, reported to be in her 20s, was driving along Langley Rd about 3pm when her car rolled down an embankment and hit a tree.

Multiple medical crews were called to the scene of the crash at Langley Rd.

She suffered head injuries in the crash and had to be helped from the wreck by emergency crews.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman was in a serious but stable condition, and will be flown to hospital.

It is believed she was the only person in the car.

Police were forced to cut the road off to allow emergency services to work.