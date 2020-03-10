Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A serious truck crash on the Bruce Hwy at Forest Glen on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Facebook
A serious truck crash on the Bruce Hwy at Forest Glen on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Facebook
News

Critical care paramedics at scene of serious crash

by Jesse Kuch, Nathan Edwards
10th Mar 2020 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRITICAL care paramedics are at the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen.

A truck is believed to have rolled onto a car at around 7.58am.

One patient, believed to the occupant of the truck, is currently being treated at the scene with facial and arm injuries.

A section of the Bruce Highway between Nambour Connection Rd and Sunshine Motorway exit is heavily congested in both directions.

Police have advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
car crash forest glen truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP’s office says Joyce not involved in Campion landing job

        premium_icon MP’s office says Joyce not involved in Campion landing job

        News ‘It being 2020 and not 1950, Mr O’Brien’s offer of employment to Ms Campion was made after he spoke directly with her, not her partner...’

        Curran denies ignoring mining project pitch

        premium_icon Curran denies ignoring mining project pitch

        News Gympie election 2020: Mining plan sparks controversy among mayoral candidates

        Curra man in court over ‘horrendous’ head punch to neighbour

        premium_icon Curra man in court over ‘horrendous’ head punch to neighbour

        News Court told why man attacked his 60-year-old neighbour

        ‘Silent wildfire’: GP’s warning as coronavirus spreads

        premium_icon ‘Silent wildfire’: GP’s warning as coronavirus spreads

        Health Seven in self-quarantine after potential exposure to confirmed case