Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Viewers have gotten their first look at this year’s Bachelor, Matt Agnew.
Viewers have gotten their first look at this year’s Bachelor, Matt Agnew.
TV

Cringe-worthy start to new Bach season

by Hannah Paine
28th Jun 2019 9:00 AM

It looks like the women of The Bachelor are smitten with this year's suitor Matt Agnew - even if they don't quite know what an astrophysicist is.

In a first look at this year's season of the Network 10 reality show, Matt can be seen meeting his prospective love interests for the first time.

Introducing himself to Abbie, the bubbly blonde immediately asks Matt what he does for a living.

"I'm an astrophysicist," he says.

"OK, I'm a Gemini," Abbie replies.

RELATED: Matt Agnew the new Bachelor

 

 

Matt appears momentarily lost for words at how to reply before managing to answer that he is a Leo.

"Ah, yeah," is all Matt can manage when asked of the awkward moment in an interview with producers afterwards.

Well, that was awkward.
Well, that was awkward.

Despite the shaky start Matt proves a hit with the other contestants, who wheel out progressively more bonkers ways to impress him during their first night in the Bach mansion.

"I can't believe he's smart, that's so exciting!" One girl even exclaims.

RELATED: Matty J and Laura Byrne welcome baby

There’s a Samba girl
There’s a Samba girl

 

And a bride in case he fancies a quickie wedding before the rose ceremony.
And a bride in case he fancies a quickie wedding before the rose ceremony.

RELATED: Ash Williams opens up about almost being The Bachelor

Meanwhile in case Abbie is watching Matt explains what an astrophysicist does - and why he's decided to go on The Bachelor.

"As an astrophysicist I get to basically research to try and find another planet for future generations to live on," he says.

"I'm really proud of what I've achieved in my career so far but at the end of the day you can't have a cuddle with a PHD … I am here to find the love of my life."

Awww.

The Bachelor is coming soon to Network 10

channel 10 matt agnew reality tv television the bachelor 2019 the bachelor australia

Top Stories

    Three injured, traffic blocked after Bruce Hwy smash

    Three injured, traffic blocked after Bruce Hwy smash

    News Three people have been injured and traffic is delayed after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning.

    The vanishing finances of Gympie Regional Council

    premium_icon The vanishing finances of Gympie Regional Council

    Council News Operating result not the only financial item forecast to red line.

    Tender awarded for $2.4m Gympie CBD upgrade

    premium_icon Tender awarded for $2.4m Gympie CBD upgrade

    Council News Controversial project finally gets go ahead.

    Three businesses to say goodbye to Mary St

    premium_icon Three businesses to say goodbye to Mary St

    News Shutting up shop is not all bad, business operators tell