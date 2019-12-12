Crims target Gympie CBD business and 3 parked cars

Thieves have gone three three cars parked in the driveway of a quiet street in Kilkivan while the owners slept inside the house.

THE till, money and food was stolen from a business on Gympie’s Tozer Street overnight on Tuesday night.

Staff at neighbouring stores told the owner of the business on Wednesday morning that someone had broken in.

Gympie Police are appealing for information.

Between 5.30pm and 7.30am, somebody forced entry to the closed and locked up shop.

They also caused considerable damage to property inside.

Anyone who may have any information or have seen anything suspicious, is urged to contact police.

Kilkivan thefts

THREE unlocked cars parked in the driveway of a house inKilkivan were broken into while the owners slept inside the home on Sunday night.,

Police said that between 12midnight and 7am on December 8,thieves broke into the cars in Pine St, Kilkivan, searching through each vehicle and making off with a sum of cash.

They then approached, entered and searched a Colorbond shed in the backyard of the property and stole gardening equipment including a Stihl hedger.

Thief in action

Anyone who may have information, knowledge of the stolen goods or have seen anything suspicious is urged to contact police and report.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902444701