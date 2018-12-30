Crimes, crashes and fire: Gympie's year in review

Former Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year Gordon Adams was jailed in July for the rape and repeated sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl.

JULY 3

A plan for a quarry at Bells Bridge would allow for between 5000-100,000 tonnes of material to be extracted and screened every year at 41ha site beside the Wide Bay Highway. Contributed

Bells Bridge rock quarry plan

BELLS Bridge could soon be ready to rock out with plans for a "small to medium scale” quarry lodged with Gympie Regional Council.

JULY 4

Spiked drink almost killed me

NO ONE goes out on a Saturday night looking for the kind of trouble that nearly killed Mitchell Cooper.

JULY 5

A woman died at Kybong on after the motorbike she was riding crashed on the Mary Valley Link Rd. Frances Klein

Another life lost

TRAGEDY has struck the Gympie community again with the death of a 30-year-old woman in a motorbike crash on Tuesday night.

JULY 6

Ripped off at the pump

GYMPIE motorists are being ripped off at the bowser, with petrol prices approaching a five-year record high.

JULY 7

Cr Mark McDonald wants green waste dumping to be free, with more residents dumping their green waste in wheelie bins instead of paying at the tip. Scott Kovacevic

Green waste fees 'not fair'

FEARING green waste charges "discriminate” against some residents, Gympie Region councillor Mark McDonald has called for them to be pruned from the region's controversial dump gate fees.

JULY 10

Unlikely mates

THE co-chairs of the NAIDOC Committee in Gympie, Aboriginal elder Aunty Lillian Burke and Sean Connelly, have overcome cultural barriers for the past 10 years and are prime examples of what reconciliation is all about.

JULY 11

Brave new world

IT'S a world-first invention and it is expected to be available to Gympie motorists in the next decade.

JULY 12

Footage obtained where a kid had rocks thrown at him on Channon St, Gympie. CCTV FOOTAGE

Rock attack on teen

A GYMPIE mother who witnessed a group of youths throwing large stones at another youth near Kidd Bridge on Monday afternoon has posted footage of the incident on Facebook.

JULY 13

Wide load mayhem

GYMPIE traffic descended into mayhem yesterday morning after a truck carrying an unspecified wide load hit the Mary Valley Highway overpass on the Bruce Highway near Normanby Bridge.

JULY 14

6.5 years prison for Adams

A FORMER senior citizen of the year has been jailed for the rape and repeated sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl.

JULY 17

I didn't murder him

MURDER accused Lindy Yvonne Williams claimed to have found her brutally dismembered partner George Gerbic's torso in a house.

JULY 18

'But I could have spent even more'

MURDER accused Lindy Yvonne Williams admitted feeling entitled to spending her dead partner's money - but told police she could have spent even more.

JULY 19

Cold is gold

THE region's coldest winter in four years may have city teeth chattering, but farmers have been left thrilled by the chill.

JULY 20

Frantic day for paramedics with two serious accidents

A MAN travelling between the Cooloola Coast and Gympie was killed near Laminex yesterday when his car left Tin Can Bay Rd and hit a pole, snapping it in half and severely impacting the front of the car.

JULY 21

Who stuffed up?

WITH the Rattler's independent review under way, new questions have surfaced over Gympie Regional Council's pitch for State Government money in which the "need” for steel sleepers was noted and that the heritage train was "close to operational now”.

JULY 24

Project developers own Wayne Hoskin with builder Barry Harrison. Renee Albrecht

Curra to get a CBD

CURRA residents could see construction work early next year on their suburb's new CBD.

JULY 25

Kids, 12 & 14, force mum on crime spree

A FORMER Gympie mum, now living in Nambour, drove her two sons to the shops they intended to burgle.

JULY 26

'Violent act of madness'

ACCUSED killer Lindy Yvonne Williams allegedly bought an electric saw 10 days after her boyfriend was murdered, a court has heard.

JULY 27

Russell Crump was arrested for the murder of Erica Tomkinson in 2002. Renee Albrecht

After 15 years jail ... wife killer walks

AFTER 15 years in jail, convicted Glenwood wife killer Russell Stewart Henry Crump is out on parole.

JULY 28

Guilty: Web of lies catches torso killer

Lindy Yvonne Williams. Contributed

THEY'D tried knocking at George Gerbic's Tanawha home - a sprawling place of manicured gardens - a few times before a woman opened the door. Months of trudging up driveways, knocking on doors, needing to set eyes on the person whose name was next on their list. Detective Senior Constable Brett Long showed his badge and asked after Mr Gerbic. Lindy Williams, a late-50s, manicured, bleached-blonde, said he wasn't home.

JULY 31

Boy, 15, charged over stabbing

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stabbing another teenager at a house party at Tin Can Bay late Saturday.

AUGUST 1

Stiff sentence for bad grandad

KILKIVAN businessman Wilfred Kenneth Monckton was noted for his good character, until he was convicted of sex offences in Gympie District Court this week.

AUGUST 2

Pie Creek siege

A GYMPIE man was attempting "suicide by cop” when he threatened police during a 12-hour siege at Pie Creek on Tuesday night, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

AUGUST 3

The Rattler tracks. Renee Albrecht

Risky business

IT'S NOT quite as scary as the famous train scene in Stand By Me, but the Mary Valley Rattler's recent return to Gympie region rail corridors warrants a warning just the same.

AUGUST 4

Future starts here

GYMPIE'S bypass might be three years from completion, but one top Australian transport expert says work to secure the city's future must start now.

AUGUST 7

Retired Gympie bus driver John Garrott was killed in a motorbike crash in Veteran. Contributed

Beloved bus driver killed

HE was a straight shooter, a deep thinker and well loved. The death of retired bus driver John Garrott will leave a hole in many Gympie hearts.

AUGUST 8

Major fall from grace

IT MAY have been a hero's fall from grace, but that was no help for Glynn Daryl Snare's two victims during a bad night at Imbil on June 22.

AUGUST 9

The dengue mosquito. Jeff Miller

Something in the water at Goomeri

TRACES of the dengue mosquito have been found in more than half of tested non-compliant rainwater tanks at Goomeri, Gympie Regional Council has revealed.

AUGUST 10

Concept plan for Upper Mary St. Contributed

Mary St facelift splits council

THE planned $3million beautification of Upper Mary St has caused a rift within Gympie Regional Council, with two councillors asking if the project can be scrapped.

AUGUST 11

Liz Hutchison wants Rossmore Rd in Kilkivan fixed. Renee Albrecht

'This road will kill someone'

IT WAS a perfect storm of factors that very nearly led to tragedy on Rossmore Rd at Kilkivan on May 27.

AUGUST 14

'I felt like an insect'

A MAN employed by a Rainbow Beach tour company says he has endured repeated racial taunts at work, to the point of having to take sick leave for mental distress and anxiety.

AUGUST 15

Imbil cracks down on nudie run

THINGS got interesting in Imbil on Sunday night when the Mary Valley Stags held their annual end-of-year celebrations at the showgrounds.

AUGUST 16

Yeehar! Pre-Muster Party is on

COUNTRY is about to hit the city, with the 2018 Pre-Muster party given the official green light ahead of the region's iconic event.

AUGUST 17

Too busy to get high

A MOTHER who dealt drugs has "belatedly” got help for her problems.

AUGUST 18

Jax Bird. Renee Albrecht

Lucky strike for Jax

A FLASH of brown was all four-year-old Jaxon Bird saw before the Saturday stroll outside his Langshaw home became an afternoon of terror.

AUGUST 21

North Deep Creek on fire

TWENTY fire crews and at least one water bomber worked into the night to bring under control a huge bushfire threatening homes and properties at North Deep Creek.

AUGUST 22

North Deep Creek resident Trisha Dunford overlooks the scorched ground left behind by a fire which ripped through forest at North Deep Creek. Scott Kovacevic

'Ready to bolt'

ONE call from her brother was all it took to convince Trisha Dunford she needed to be ready to haul out at a moment's notice on Monday.

AUGUST 23

Primary Education students Michelle Walker and Joel Armbruster at USC campus in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

$100k USC carrot

GYMPIE council has dangled a $100,000 carrot for the region's future education, but questions have been raised about why ratepayers must foot any cost at all.

AUGUST 24

'Threat to bay tourism'

YEARS of campaigning to save Tin Can Bay's unique dolphin feeding institution may have been wasted if a new council fishing and walking jetty is built at Norman Point, it was claimed yesterday.

AUGUST 25

'Lost in their own BS'

"I AM hugely disappointed in the Liberal Party,” Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said as he contemplated yesterday's leadership battle in Canberra.

AUGUST 28

Who pays the most tax?

WORKERS in Gympie postcodes paid a whopping $177.1million in tax for 2015-16, the latest figures released by the Australian Tax Office reveal.

AUGUST 29

Gympie unplugged

ONLINE gamers are not the only ones suffering internet lag in Gympie, with data revealing the region's household connectivity rate is well below state and national averages.

AUGUST 30

Overdose crisis

A SHOCKING report reveals the number of people who died from a drug overdose in the Gympie region has more than doubled since the last report four years ago.

AUGUST 31

Cooloola Christian College students. Renee Albrecht

Top of the class

COOLOOLA Christian College has taken a seat at the front of the class with the highest single school results in this year's NAPLAN tests.