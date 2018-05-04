CRIME WAVE: Balaclava clad thieves target Mary Valley

Police are appealing for public help following a series of crimes in Amamoor Creek.

Police are appealing for public help following a series of crimes in Amamoor Creek. Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC

POLICE are appealing for public help following a number of break-ins and stealing incidents from rural properties in Amamoor Creek over three months this year.

The three properties were targeted between Thursday, March 29 and Thursday, May 3 resulting in thousands of dollars' worth of power tools, equipment and machinery stolen from dwellings and sheds.

Property stolen includes chainsaws, leaf blowers, all-terrain vehicle (ATV), water pumps, generators and solar equipment.

It is believed the thieves are using bolt cutters or a similar type of tool to cut through locks to gain entry to the properties during both day and night.

Investigations are continuing with the review of CCTV footage, suspect vehicles and the sighting of two people seen trespassing on the properties during this time.

One of the thieves is described as wearing a green balaclava while the other person's face is covered by white material, similar to a stocking.

Police with the assistance of detectives from Gympie Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are asking for anyone with information about the recent incidents to contact them.

Members of the community who have dash cam footage are also being encouraged to contact police and be as vigilant as possible with property security.

Local residents are being reminded to be observant and report suspicious activity to police.