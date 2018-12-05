Crime victim from The Palms solves case using social media

A Gympie region crime victim has solved their own case using social media.

A TRAILER stolen from The Palms five days ago was returned after the owner posted a story about the theft on social media.

Gympie police said yesterday a thief or thieves entered a property at Timbertop Court on December 1, and stole the 2015 Trailers Direct brand trailer.

The victim posted a story on social media and by 7am on December 3, they woke up to discover the trailer had been returned on the street outside their address.

The owner is grateful to have the trailer back, but it was returned missing its registration plates 446UBB, mud flaps, a plastic container and rego sticker.

It is possible these missing items may be used on another trailer to get it on the road, and police are asking the public to please be wary if looking to purchase a new trailer.

Ute stolen

THIEVES have stolen a Falcon ute from the driveway of a home on Benson Rd at Araluen.

Police said yesterday the 2004 white ute was taken on November 30, and has been spotted several times since in traffic offences.

Its Queensland registration is 237 YKS.

Police are urging the public to not approach the car if they see it, but to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.