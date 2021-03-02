Menu
Are you living on or near this assault hotspot on the Southside?
Crime

CRIME: Southside street that has become an assault hotspot

Kristen Camp
2nd Mar 2021 9:00 AM
A Southside street has become the second worst street for assaults in Gympie following Mary St, according to a Queensland Police data website.

It was a busy year overall for Gympie police as they dealt with a total of 168 assaults, which was the highest recorded total since 2002 when there were 174 assaults.

Looking more closely at the data, the months of March, June and December had the most recordings, with December being the worst, at 22 assaults.

Acting Gympie Police Station officer in charge Scott Poole said the spike in December was due to more people travelling and drinking in the region during the holiday season.

Mary Street was the worst street in the region for assault, with 10 offences recorded. Picture: Kristen Camp
“January and December are usually periods where people are on holidays and are probably spending time with family and friends and there’s more alcohol involved,” Sergeant Poole said.

“Traditionally it's a time when people go away and out of their local area and integrate with other communities and assaults can happen because they’re in a different town.”

The data also revealed that midnight was the most frequent time for assaults, with 23 bashings taking place at midnight, and 4pm was the next most dangerous, with 17 people bashed at that time.

The Gympie Times has put together a list below of the worst streets in the region for bashings.

TOP GYMPIE REGION STREETS FOR ASSAULT IN 2020:

Mary St, Gympie – 10 assaults

Macdonnell Ct, Southside – 6 assaults

Tin Can Bay Rd, Gympie – 5 assaults

McIntosh Creek Rd, Jones Hill – 5 assaults

Mount Pleasant Rd, Gympie – 4 assaults 

Cooinda St, Gympie – 4 assaults

Balkin St, Gunalda – 3 assaults

Cartwright Rd, Gympie – 3 assaults 

River Rd, Gympie – 3 assaults 

Perseverance St, Gympie – 3 assaults

Andrea Ave, Southside – 3 assaults

David Dr, Curra – 2 assaults

Ridgeview Dr, Gympie – 2 assaults

Fairway Drive, Gympie – 2 assaults

Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie – 2 assaults

Oak St, Gympie – 2 assaults

King St, Gympie – 2 assaults had 2

Jubilee St, Monkland – 2 assaults

Edwards Rd, Kandanga – 2 assaults

Edward St, Brooloo – 2 assaults

Snapper Creek Rd, Tin Can Bay – 2 assaults

Nash St, Gympie – 2 assaults

Malcolm Place, Gympie – 2 assaults

Elgin Lane, Gympie – 2 assaults

