CRIME: Southside street that has become an assault hotspot
A Southside street has become the second worst street for assaults in Gympie following Mary St, according to a Queensland Police data website.
It was a busy year overall for Gympie police as they dealt with a total of 168 assaults, which was the highest recorded total since 2002 when there were 174 assaults.
Looking more closely at the data, the months of March, June and December had the most recordings, with December being the worst, at 22 assaults.
Acting Gympie Police Station officer in charge Scott Poole said the spike in December was due to more people travelling and drinking in the region during the holiday season.
“January and December are usually periods where people are on holidays and are probably spending time with family and friends and there’s more alcohol involved,” Sergeant Poole said.
“Traditionally it's a time when people go away and out of their local area and integrate with other communities and assaults can happen because they’re in a different town.”
The data also revealed that midnight was the most frequent time for assaults, with 23 bashings taking place at midnight, and 4pm was the next most dangerous, with 17 people bashed at that time.
The Gympie Times has put together a list below of the worst streets in the region for bashings.
TOP GYMPIE REGION STREETS FOR ASSAULT IN 2020:
Mary St, Gympie – 10 assaults
Macdonnell Ct, Southside – 6 assaults
Tin Can Bay Rd, Gympie – 5 assaults
McIntosh Creek Rd, Jones Hill – 5 assaults
Mount Pleasant Rd, Gympie – 4 assaults
Cooinda St, Gympie – 4 assaults
Balkin St, Gunalda – 3 assaults
Cartwright Rd, Gympie – 3 assaults
River Rd, Gympie – 3 assaults
Perseverance St, Gympie – 3 assaults
Andrea Ave, Southside – 3 assaults
David Dr, Curra – 2 assaults
Ridgeview Dr, Gympie – 2 assaults
Fairway Drive, Gympie – 2 assaults
Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie – 2 assaults
Oak St, Gympie – 2 assaults
King St, Gympie – 2 assaults had 2
Jubilee St, Monkland – 2 assaults
Edwards Rd, Kandanga – 2 assaults
Edward St, Brooloo – 2 assaults
Snapper Creek Rd, Tin Can Bay – 2 assaults
Nash St, Gympie – 2 assaults
Malcolm Place, Gympie – 2 assaults
Elgin Lane, Gympie – 2 assaults