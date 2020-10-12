Menu
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man fell two storeys from his balcony on Deloraine Cl at 8.35pm on Sunday. Photo: File
Crime

Crime scene set up after man falls from balcony

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 7:12 AM
POLICE have declared a crime scene in a quiet Cannonvale cul de sac after a man was found in a critical condition on a driveway.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man fell two storeys from his balcony on Deloraine Cl at 8.35pm on Sunday.

"His neighbours found him lying on the driveway," she said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was treated for significant head, chest and abdominal injuries.

He was taken to Proserpine Hospital then later flown to Townsville Hospital.

The QPS spokeswoman said there were no reports of a party, however there was a significant amount of alcohol at the home.

"There were a few drinks around, but not enough to suggest another person around him," she said.

She said police had set up a crime scene to determine what happened, but there was little to suggest it was a "sinister" or "suspicious" incident.

"He's quite injured so they haven't had a chance to chat to him," she said.

"It's a precaution at this point."

