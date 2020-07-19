Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed investigations were continuing after police were called to a reported stabbing at 8.50pm on Saturday.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed investigations were continuing after police were called to a reported stabbing at 8.50pm on Saturday.
Crime

Crime scene declared after Andergrove stabbing

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
19th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a man was stabbed in Andergrove last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police and paramedics were called to the reported stabbing at 8.50pm Saturday.

The man in his 30s was treated for a small wound to his leg, he said.

Police declared a crime scene at the property about 9.20pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics attended the wounding incident.

The man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

More Stories

andergrove andergrove crime mackay mackay base hospital mackay crime mackay stabbing queenslance police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        17 people wanted for questioning over Gympie region crimes

        premium_icon 17 people wanted for questioning over Gympie region crimes

        News Gympie police warn not to approach any of the people pictured

        Child hospitalised after snake bite

        premium_icon Child hospitalised after snake bite

        News Emergency crews were called to the city’s south last night

        Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        News Last year’s winners were Lee Hodgson and Barry Grainer - who will it be this...

        GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        premium_icon GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        News Show Society insists on holding new markets on same day as small school across road...