Police data reveals where Gympie’s drug hot spots were for the past two years.
News

Crime map exposes Gympie’s drug hot spots

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
6th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
LAWRENCE St has claimed the unwanted title of Gympie’s drug hot spot for the past two years.

Police data reveals 50 drug offences have been recorded on the inner city street since December 2017.

Thirty-nine of these offences were recorded in the stretch between Spicer St and Fern St.

The Gympie Police Station is the second biggest drug hot spot, thanks to a quirk in the system, which is generated from where charges are laid.

Heat map of Gympie drug offences in past two years.
“If people go to the watch-house, they get searched,” police said.

“If drugs are found, it’s a possession charge.”

It does not distinguish if multiple charges come from the same crime.

The area near the Gympie Showgrounds was the next worst.

A total of 64 charges were laid in the area, including 42 within the vicinity of the intersection of Exhibition and Ramsey Rds.

Victory Heights was another hot spot.

Fifty-one charges were laid near the intersection of Bath Tce and Banks Pocket Rd.

All up there were 1210 drug offences recorded from December 5, 2017 to December 5, 2019.

This included 965 in Gympie city, 104 in the Mary Valley, 81 at the Cooloola Coast and 55 in the greater Kilkivan area.

Twenty-two drug offences were record at Cooloola Cove.
Of the coastal towns, 22 offences were recorded at Cooloola Cove, 21 at Rainbow Beach, and 15 at Tin Can Bay,

Another 10 were recorded at Double Island Point.

Charges were most frequently recorded on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and most often between 8am and midday.

April 2018 was the month the highest number of charges were laid.

Gympie Times

