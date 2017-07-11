Crime and punishment in Gympie

Furniture stolen

POLICE seek the public's help to find restaurant furniture stolen in Woolooga last Thursday.

It is believed items were taken from the Thomas St eatery, which is being refurbished, between 4pm and 7.45pm. A

metal table base, three timber table tops and five gold and red chairs were stolen,

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 131444.

Jail ends order

BEING in jail is one way to arrange termination of a probation order, but is probably not the easiest path in most cases.

Widgee man Keith Lewis Bond, 30, was released from his probation order last week, after Gympie Magistrates Court was told he could no longer fulfil his obligations, because he was in jail.

Speedster fined

FAILING to see a speed limit sign obscured by trees was not accepted as an excuse in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Nathan Glenn Watson, 23, of Jones Hill, pleaded guilty to driving at 77kmh in a 60kmh zone.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said speed limit signs were usually on both sides of the road.

Mr Woodford left the fine at the ticket amount of $243 and did not add court costs. Watson told the court he was already on a one-point licence.

Blood test

A MOTORCYCLIST whose blood test after a crash showed an alcohol reading of 0.122% was fined $600 and disqualified from holding a licence for six months, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Richard John Booth, 45, of Widgee, pleaded guilty to the charge from September 22 last year.