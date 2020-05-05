Cricket stars lose the plot on TikTok

David Warner has been raising eyebrows with his TikTok videos for weeks, but now Australian one-day captain Aaron Finch has joined in.

Self-isolation has spurred people to try some strange things, and Australian cricketers Aaron Finch and David Warner are leading the charge.

The two Australian batsmen have taken a liking to social media app TikTok, Warner in particular a frequent uploader. The 33-year-old has been posting short clips with his family, the content ranging from cute to downright cringe-worthy.

However, Warner won some of his critics over with his latest TikTok post, featuring a snippet from Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean".

Wisden Cricket shared the video to their social channels, noting that both the mug and Stuart Broad's bowling are "too hot for Warner to handle".

It's undeniably a pretty funny effort, and Warner captioned the video: "Let's see if you can better this @aaronfinch5".

Finch quickly replied: "Challenge accepted!"

Sure enough, Finch uploaded a TikTok of his own two hours later, and the Australian one-day captain had fans in hysterics with his ode to sitcom "The Office".

Finch couldn't resist a sly sledge directed at Warner, captioning the post, "Over 30 and trying to dance on TikTok. Might stick to cricket."

The Instagram upload boasts over 171,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon. Dozens of teammates and cricket rivals responded to Finch's clip, applauding the effort.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques replied: "Looking lean mate … Where's the rest of ya?"

Journalist Neroli Meadows said: "Proper laughed at this."

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell wrote: "Best one so far."

Meanwhile, football phenom Tim Cahill, sports reporter Abbey Way also shared their love of the video.

But not everyone was convinced. Former England captain and Fox Cricket commentator Michael Vaughan commented: "What are you doing?"

South African cricket legend Herschelle Gibbs replied: "You feeling ok their mate?"

Former Australian cricketer Mel Jones commented: "Intervention time yet?"

Although Finch is relatively new to the TikTok craze, Warner's clips have been raising eyebrows for several weeks.

Originally published as Cricket stars lose the plot on TikTok