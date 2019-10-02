BYE: Gympie Regional Cricket president Rod Venn and Gympie Recreational Association president and Wests Cricket Club life member Ross Chapman farewell the wicket at Albert Park.

CRICKET: "Cricket has been a wonderful tenant here at Albert Park,” Gympie Recreational Association president and Wests Cricket Club life member Ross Chapman said.

It was a fitting tribute to the pitch that provided so many memories over the years.

Supporters and players gathered on Tuesday to share stories and recount the highlights, there was a minute's silence and reverend Gary McClintock led the prayer for players and officials that had passed away.

"The grandstand behind here behind the bowler is the best place to watch cricket and now we have to create the same thing at One Mile,” Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn said.

Cricket - Former Albert Park groundsmen Bruce Cavanough and Russell Angove remember their fond memories looking after the pitch at the farewell the wicket at Albert Park on Tuesday. Bec Singh

"It is time to say goodbye to the old girl and create new memories.”

Former groundsman Russell Angove was responsible for the pristine condition of the wicket for about 23 years.

"I am proud of what I have done here and I hope all of you cricketers and footy players were happy with it too,” he said.

Gympie Gold captain and Colts opening batsman Lewis Waugh said he enjoyed playing on the pitch and making his first 100 would never be forgotten.

"It is a bit sad and I have a lot of good memories here, mainly from cricket, but I play touch football here,” he said.

"My first hundred as an A-grade player stands out. I was 16 and a couple Gold players came back for Valleys and us Colts guys got 300 and something against them. I was pretty happy to get that 100 with Troy Ashton back for Valleys that weekend.

"You always hear about it when you are a young person and when you get your opportunity to come here and you do really well it is enjoyable.”

Saturday: Harlequins v Valleys at Spencer Oval, One Mile; Wests v Colts at Kozminsky Oval, One Mile; Kenilworth v Murgon at Murgon Sports Ground. Games start 12.30pm. Gold play their first game of the season this Saturday with a two-day match against Nambour at Nambour Showground and Sportsground at 10.30am.