Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alinta Energy Wristband for recall
Alinta Energy Wristband for recall
News

Cricket giveaway: Bands may pose risk to children

by Cloe Read
30th Jan 2019 11:42 AM

CRICKET Australia has released a public warning to throw out promotional wristbands handed out at the Gabba Test last week, after a Queensland child reportedly swallowed a button battery.

The child had to receive medical treatment after ingesting the battery and is being monitored, ABC News reports.

The promotional wristbands were handed out at day one of the Gabba's Brisbane Test on January 24, and in Melbourne's day one international match on January 18.

The warning relates to a small button battery that could cause severe risk or injury if ingested by young children.

"Immediate safe disposal of these wristbands is recommended, to ensure that no child could possibly access the wristband or its contents," the warning reads.

The products are not listed on the Government's official product recall website.

The orange Alinta Energy bands were distributed in sections 31-37 lower bowl and sections 71-75 upper bowl in Brisbane.

Bands were also distributed in bays N53-N57 and M53-75 in Melbourne.

Concerned cricket fans can contact public.enquiries@cricket.com.au for further information.

More Stories

Show More
children cricket australia danger editors picks promotional wristbands risk

Top Stories

    77 photos: How the Gympie region celebrated Australia Day

    premium_icon 77 photos: How the Gympie region celebrated Australia Day

    News What a weekend that was!

    • 30th Jan 2019 7:43 PM
    Voice of Gympie touch reveals best memories after 35 years

    premium_icon Voice of Gympie touch reveals best memories after 35 years

    News His best memories are winning premierships with his three children.

    The Gympie cop who put two of our worst murderers in prison

    premium_icon The Gympie cop who put two of our worst murderers in prison

    News It was a ruthless and sadistic crime that traumatised everyone

    Dream catch as $2.3M Valley holiday park up for sale

    premium_icon Dream catch as $2.3M Valley holiday park up for sale

    News "We saw so many ways to turn it into a really good business.”