Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire at Southside.
Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire at Southside. Bev Lacey
News

Crews work to battle Southside scrub fire

Frances Klein
by
2nd Sep 2019 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire burning near Roselea Avenue and Rocks Rd, Southside.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, which broke out this afternoon, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said.

Smoke is affecting the area.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

　

emergency gympie fire southside vegetation fire
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Former principal’s child sex abuse trial begins

    premium_icon Former principal’s child sex abuse trial begins

    Crime A former Sunshine Coast principal will today stand trial on 15 sexual offences alleged to have started when the complainant was aged under 16.

    REVEALED: Gympie region's newest skate park just opened

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie region's newest skate park just opened

    News Much-awaited skate park brings joy to hundreds at weekend

    HEAT IS ON: Full 34C summer heat to hit Gympie

    premium_icon HEAT IS ON: Full 34C summer heat to hit Gympie

    News Bureau forecasts escalating high maximims throughout the week