Crews work to battle Southside scrub fire

FIRE crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire burning near Roselea Avenue and Rocks Rd, Southside.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, which broke out this afternoon, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said.

Smoke is affecting the area.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.