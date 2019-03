A man and his dog are without a home following a fire this morning

Jenna Thompson

A South Grafton home has gone up in flames this morning, leaving an elderly man and his dog without a place to live.

The incident occurred just before 5am this morning with South Grafton Fire and Rescue and other emergency services arriving at the scene. While fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, it was too late to save the property.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

More information about this incident as it comes to hand.