Firefighters are still on scene at a bushfire burning at Baffle Creek.
News

Crews still fighting fire behind school, recreation centre

Mikayla Haupt
24th Dec 2020 1:17 PM
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning at Baffle Creek.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was burning in the vicinity of Fernfield Road and Coast Road behind the Wartburg State School and the Baffle Creek Sport and Recreation Centre.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

"Firefighters are working to control the blaze. Residents of Baffle Creek, Deepwater and surrounding areas may be affected by large amounts of smoke throughout the next few days," the spokesperson said.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions."

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

 

baffle creek fire qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

