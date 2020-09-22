Crews still battling Kilkivan fire following afternoon scare

Fire crews are still required at a Kilkivan fire this morning. FILE PHOTO Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

THE vegetation fire burning in the vicinity of McArthur Road and Kilkivan Tansey Road at Kilkivan was under control as of late yesterday afternoon.

More than 15 fire crews were responding to the blaze as at about 2pm, and residents in the area were being urged to stay informed about the movements of the fire.

By 4pm the fire was contained posing no threat to properties.

“Nearby residents may be affected by smoke. People are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by,” QFES media said in their latest update.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

Two crews were on route to the scene of the blaze just before 7am this morning.