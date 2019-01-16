Menu
EMERGENCY service crews continue to search for a missing fisherman who fell overboard in waters off Double Island Point early this morning.
Crews search for missing fisherman off Double Island Point

JOSH PRESTON
16th Jan 2019 7:12 AM
An RACQ LifeFlight media statement said "a search and rescue operation is currently underway” for the missing fisherman and had been since LifeFlight Rescue was tasked on the mission at 3.40am.

The statement said the Sunshine Coast-based LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was completing search patterns of the coast of Double Island point seven nautical miles from shore to try and locate the fisherman.

Queensland Water Police are understood to be coordinating the search and rescue efforts.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.

double island point gympie breaking news gympie news gympie region man overboard missing fisherman missing man search and rescue
