Crews search for missing fisherman off Double Island Point

EMERGENCY service crews continue to search for a missing fisherman who fell overboard in waters off Double Island Point early this morning. Tobi Loftus

Search and rescue, Double Island Point: Video courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

BREAKING 7am

An RACQ LifeFlight media statement said "a search and rescue operation is currently underway” for the missing fisherman and had been since LifeFlight Rescue was tasked on the mission at 3.40am.

The statement said the Sunshine Coast-based LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was completing search patterns of the coast of Double Island point seven nautical miles from shore to try and locate the fisherman.

Queensland Water Police are understood to be coordinating the search and rescue efforts.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.