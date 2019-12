Emergency crews are on the scene of a car and motorbike crash in Gympie.

TRAFFIC on Duke and Pine St has been disrupted after a motorbike and at least one vehicle collided at a busy roundabout.

A man aged in his 70s is being treated at the scene following the collision at about 10.30am.

The man, believed to be riding a three-wheeled or four-wheeled motorbike, is believed to have a lower leg injury.

Police, fireys and ambulance are on the scene, and police are directing traffic through the roundabout of Duke and Pine STs.