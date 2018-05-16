Menu
FILE PHOTO: Crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire burning near Goomeri.
Crews rush to scene of fire burning in the Gympie region

Shelley Strachan
16th May 2018 5:02 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a grass fire burning near Goomeri West Road, in the vicinity of Goomeribong and Silburn Road, Goomeri.

This fire broke out about 3.30pm and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters will be backburning throughout this evening to contain the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze this afternoon and overnight.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

