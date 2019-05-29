Man fighting for life, dog dies after electric shock

UPDATE, 9.46AM:

A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition and his pet dog has died after both suffered an electric shock this morning.

Townsville Duty District Officer Acting Senior Sergeant Nick Boyle said it appeared the shock occurred when the man touched some chicken wire underneath the North Ward property.

His flatmate ran to his aid and commenced CPR, before paramedics and fire officers arrived on scene and took over.

He was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

His flat mate was also taken to hospital for observation.

"The cause of the electric current we can't establish absolutely yet, we are still investigating that matter," Sen-Sgt Boyle said.

"Unfortunately there is a pet underneath the residence that has passed away.

"This is very uncommon. It's an unusual, and very tragic (set of) circumstances and hopefully the young man pulls through it."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are performing CPR on a person after they suffered an electric shock this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said two people suffered an electric shock at a home in Eyre Street, North Ward about 7.45am.

"One of them appears in a critical condition while the other one appears to be stable," the spokesman said.

Paramedics on scene are currently treating both for their injuries, with four ambulance crews, police and fire crews as well as Ergon Energy on site.