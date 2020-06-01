Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Chopper airlifts patient from Maleny crash
Breaking

Driver seriously injured as cement truck slams into ute

Ashley Carter
by
1st Jun 2020 12:43 PM | Updated: 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s is in a serious condition after a cement truck crashed into a car at Maleny.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Howard Lane and Landsborough Maleny Rd about 12.20pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

A cement truck has crashed into a car on Landsborough Maleny Rd at Maleny.
A cement truck has crashed into a car on Landsborough Maleny Rd at Maleny. WIN News Sunshine Coast

Critical care paramedics treated the man for head, chest and abdominal injuries at the scene as the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter landed at the Maleny Showgrounds to fly him to hospital.

Photos show the mangled ute across the middle of the winding road and the cement truck crashed into an embankment.

The man was taken to the helicopter by ambulance and has been flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Police have closed Landsborough Maleny Rd as crews clear the scene. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
landsborough maleny rd maleny scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: See first whales to arrive in Hervey Bay for 2020

        premium_icon PHOTOS: See first whales to arrive in Hervey Bay for 2020

        News The first humpback whales of the season have been spotted

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        News No new cases in Queensland as more restrictions are lifted

        Resident hospitalised after snake bite at Gympie region home

        premium_icon Resident hospitalised after snake bite at Gympie region home

        News Paramedics arrived on scene shortly before noon on Saturday.

        IN COURT: Two appearances listed for Gympie court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Two appearances listed for Gympie court today

        News Two listings set for the local Magistrates Court proceedings this morning.