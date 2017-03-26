33°
News

Bruce Highway to remain closed at Gunalda for hours

Matthew McInerney
Arthur Gorrie
and | 26th Mar 2017 11:36 AM Updated: 2:20 PM
The crash scene at Gunalda.
The crash scene at Gunalda. Contributed / Clayton's Towing F

2.15PM: THE Bruce Highway will stay closed as emergency services remain at the scene of this morning's two-vehicle crash.

The incident, which involved a car and truck, occurred about 11.30am on Sunday.

Four people - two adults and two children - were in the car at the time of the incident.

Two RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters were tasked to the scene, as both Brisbane- and Sunshine Coast-based crews attended.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Police suggested using the Maryborough-Cooloola Rd as an alternate route.

1.15PM: TWO RACQ LifeFlight helicopters are at the scene of a horrific two-vehicle crash.

The Bruce Highway is expected to be closed for several hours after this morning's serious crash at Gunalda.

The incident, which involved a car and truck, occurred about 11.30am on Sunday.

Four people - two adults and two children - are being assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service personnel, though there is no update on their condition.

Both the Brisbane-based and Sunshine Coast-based crews have attended the scene.

Police suggested using the Maryborough-Cooloola Rd as an alternate route.

12.35PM: THE Bruce Highway could be closed for several hours after this morning's serious crash.

Four people - two adults and two children - are being assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service personnel, though there is no update on their condition.

The RACQ LifeFlight helicpoter has been dispatched to the scene, and Queensland Police indicated those involved could be seriously injured.

The incident, which involved a car and a truck, occurred near the United service station at Gunalda.

Police suggested using the Maryborough-Cooloola Rd as an alternate route.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel received a report about a car and truck fire about 11.30am.

12.10PM: THE RACQ LifeFLight helicopter has been dispatched after this morning's serious crash at Gunalda.

Two adults and two children are being assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service personnel, though there is no update on their condition.

The Brisbane-based LifeFlight chopper was undertaking a hospital transfer but was retasked to attend the crash.

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions at Gunalda after a serious two-vehicle crash involving a car and truck.

The incident occurred near the United service station at Gunalda.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel received a report about a car and truck fire about 11.30am.

11.55AM: THE Bruce Highway is closed in both directions at Gunalda after a serious two-vehicle crash involving a car and truck.

The incident occurred near the United service station at Gunalda.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel received a report about a car and truck fire about 11.30am.

It is understood the two vehicles were involved in the serious crash, and the car has then caught fire. Crews are also responding to a small grass fire.

All emergency services are on their way to the scene.

Local diversions are in place but motorists should expect lengthy delays, and possibly delay their travel.

More to come.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are on their way to a vehicle fire on the Bruce Highway.

The incident was reported as a car and truck fire at 11.30am.

QFES crews are currently en route to the United service station at Gunalda.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

THE Bruce Highway will stay closed as emergency services remain at the scene of this morning's two-vehicle crash.



