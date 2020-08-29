Crews remain on scene at Victory Heights fire

Fire crews are busy battling a few different spots in the Gympie region. Picture: Zizi Averill

FIREYS remain on the scene of a vegetation fire at Victory Heights this afternoon.

Rural Fire Services advise the fire is burning in the vicinity of Bath Terrace and Old Wolvi Rd.

“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition,” the RFS says.

Two crews were at the scene earlier this afternoon, but that had been reduced to one as of just before 3pm.

Two other fire crews remain at the scene of another vegetation fire at Coonoongibber Creek Rd in Brooloo.

No crews are present at a vegetation fire in Imbil.