Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews are on scene south of Maryborough. File photo.
Crews are on scene south of Maryborough. File photo.
News

Crews on scene at fire south of Maryborough

Crystal Jones
18th Oct 2020 3:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CREWS are on scene at a bushfire south of Maryborough.

According to the Rural Fire Service, crews are on scene near Waylen Rd, Owanyilla, south of Maryborough, tending to a bushfire.

The fire is contained and currently posing no threat to property.

However, there are reports that smoke is affecting the area and nearby sections of the Bruce Highway.

Motorists should drive to conditions and with caution.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close-by.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bushfires qld
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake bite lands 5th victim in hospital this month

        Premium Content Snake bite lands 5th victim in hospital this month

        News In a matter of weeks a number of people have been hospitalised for snake bites in the Gympie region and it’s not just limited to rural areas.

        War of words erupts as Labor candidate hits back at Chamber

        Premium Content War of words erupts as Labor candidate hits back at Chamber

        News Gympie Labor candidate Geoff Williams defends absence at Gympie’s election forum...

        Gympie candidate slams ‘restricted access’ to great outdoors

        Premium Content Gympie candidate slams ‘restricted access’ to great outdoors

        News Jerome says ‘vast areas’ of national parks and reserves have been made off-limits...

        Premier's promise to legalise euthanasia

        Premium Content Premier's promise to legalise euthanasia

        Politics The Premier has attacked Deb Frecklington and Scott Morrison’s “reckless” COVID-19...