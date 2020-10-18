Crews on scene at fire south of Maryborough

Crews are on scene south of Maryborough. File photo.

CREWS are on scene at a bushfire south of Maryborough.

According to the Rural Fire Service, crews are on scene near Waylen Rd, Owanyilla, south of Maryborough, tending to a bushfire.

The fire is contained and currently posing no threat to property.

However, there are reports that smoke is affecting the area and nearby sections of the Bruce Highway.

Motorists should drive to conditions and with caution.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close-by.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.