Ambulances have been called to the scene of a two-car crash at Tin Can Bay. Daily Telegraph

TWO people, including a infant, are being treated by paramedics after a two-car crash at Tin Can Bay.

Ambulances were called to the scene at Trevally St at 4.40pm.

A QAS spokesman said the pair had received minor injuries, and did not need to be taken to hospital.