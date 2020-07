Queensland Fire and Emergencies Services were called to a house fire.

Four fire crews have battled a house fire on the Sunshine Coast after the roof caught alight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters arrived at the structure fire on Hayward Rd in Lake Macdonald about 12.15pm.

She said the fire was under control and that the four crews left at 12.40pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no patients required treatment from paramedics.