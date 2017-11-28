Menu
Bruce Hwy reopens after Land Rover explodes in flames

Maryborough senior fire fighter Paul Sanders dampens down a burnt out Land Rover after it went up in flames on the Bruce Highway south of Tiaro.
Maryborough senior fire fighter Paul Sanders dampens down a burnt out Land Rover after it went up in flames on the Bruce Highway south of Tiaro. Queensland Fire and Emergency Se
Amy Formosa
by

 EMERGENCY crews were called to a car fire on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro. 

Maryborough fire fighters got to the scene, about 500m south of Tiaro, just after 10.30am.  

When crews arrived the Land Rover was well alight and the driver, believed to be in his 40s, was out safe. 

The remains of a burnt out Land Rover after it went up in flames on the Bruce Highway south of Tiaro.
The remains of a burnt out Land Rover after it went up in flames on the Bruce Highway south of Tiaro. Queensland Fire and Emergency Se

Police closed the northbound lane of the highway for about an hour while the area was made safe. 

It's believed the driver smelt smoke coming out of the engine area before the car went up in flames. 

The car, which is a write-off, was on the side of the highway when crews arrived. 

Topics:  bruce highway car fire fcfire fcpolice

Fraser Coast Chronicle
