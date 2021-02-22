Menu
Rural frefighters remained on the scene of a bushfire burning at Widegee last night. This is a file photo. Picture: File
News

Crews battle bushfire at Widgee yet to be contained

Frances Klein
22nd Feb 2021 8:23 AM
CREWS remain on the scene of a slow-moving bushfire at Widgee near Thornside Rd that is not contained but is not posing any threat.

Yesterday afternoon the fire had burnt between five and 10 acres, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said, with five crews battling the blaze at about 4pm.

Fire crews were a mixture of rural and urban, she said.

At about 5pm firefighters started blackening hotspots at the southern end of the fire with multiple rural firefighters remaining on the scene to dampen down hotspots overnight.

Firefighters are working today to contain the fire.

