Multiple crews are battling to contain a bushfire at East Deep Creek.
Breaking

Crews battle bushfire at East Deep Creek

7th Aug 2018 1:42 PM

FIRE crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near East Deep Creek Road and Schmidt Road, East Deep Creek.

The fire broke out at around 11.30 this morning and has burnt at least seven acres, a Queesnalnd Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

Firefighters are backburning in the area in an effort to contain the fire.

There is no threat to property at this time, but smoke may affect surrounding areas.

If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors and those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the road.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Gympie Times

