Crescent Rd fixed, 6 Rattler bridges to go

OVERHAUL: The Crescent Rd rail bridge has had a major replacement, with the remaining bridge work expected to be finished in five weeks time. Renee Albrecht

THE long, winding and controversial track to the Rattler's return is almost travelled, with final bridge work expected to be finished in five weeks.

Six bridges still need to be repaired with June 7 the date set for the final touches to be applied, as long as the weather holds.

Minor work to steel girders on Deep Creek bridge headline the remaining repairs, which also include the bridges at Gilldora, Klotz Rd, Nashville, Dagun and Hutchins Rd.

Work has commenced on all but Gilldora and Nashville.

Closest to town, the rail bridge over Crescent Rd has also received its final overhaul.

The girders and deck on the bridge were replaced between Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and it will need a fortnight to cure before any traffic will be able to cross it.

The rail (sic) will be reinstated on the bridge while this happens.

The near-completion of the bridges is not the only news, with literal movement at the station heralding the soon-to-be-returned services.

After its original arrival was delayed by a blown throttle, the long-expected C17 locomotive leased from Ipswich pulled into the Rattler station on Wednesday afternoon.

It will be used to train drivers, guards and firemen as it awaits its first return trip into the Mary Valley.

And of the historic original Rattler locomotive itself?

The spokeswoman said restoration work, which to-date has cost $1.268 million (with a further $328,000 to come), is expected to be completed in August.

It is the crown jewel of the restoration work by far, with work on the carriages, section cars and rail motors having cost about $151,000.

Those who want to get their first taste of steam action can check out the Rattler's Steam at the Station event tomorrow.

The leased locomotive will chug into the station at 10am, with formalities followed by live music, children's activities and tours of the historic Gympie Station.