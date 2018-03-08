Creepy evidence of squatters under Gympie house

Mattresses and other paraphernalia found in this room suggest squatters may have been living underneath a Gympie property.

Mattresses and other paraphernalia found in this room suggest squatters may have been living underneath a Gympie property. Renee Albrecht

SQUATTERS could have been living underneath a central Gympie property as recently as the Christmas and New Year period, according to the woman who lives there.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous for legal reasons, said she found mattresses and an old car seat among other paraphernalia after a worker installing NBN gained access to the room.

The woman said Police had inspected the room for any signs of recent home invasion or suspicious activity.

"The police have been over here and told me there's nothing to be worried about at the moment,” she said.

"They've said there is no real evidence of illicit activity.

"There's some stuff here to suggest something along the lines of certain suspect activity here in the past.

"There's a box that contained a fry pan, but we don't think anyone has been here recently.”

The woman said the room looked "very odd” and "quite creepy” when she first saw its contents.

"I discovered the room when the guy came around to assess the house for an NBN connection,” she said.

"His machine told him where the connection was, and he told me he needed to go under the house.

"I thought he was talking about the general downstairs area, because I was told by the real estate people when I moved in that the room was inaccessible.

"He said he needed to go into the room, and that's when we found what was in here.

"There are a couple of mattresses here, and someone's brought an old car seat.

"There's broken glass and a lot of random objects everywhere.

"It looks like there were definitely squatters here before we moved in, and possibly even over the Christmas and New Year break at some point.

"I haven't had the chance to clean it up yet.”