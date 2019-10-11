Menu
Jess Glasgow and girlfriend Mandy Lopez have a drink at a Noosa bar.
TV

‘Creepy’ councillor’s girlfriend ‘cringes’ at sleazy acts

Shayla Bulloch
11th Oct 2019 5:56 PM
DISGRACED Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow has revealed his new girlfriend "cringed" as she watched his "creepy" behaviour on reality TV show, The Bachelorette.

Eliminated Bachelorette contestant Jess Glasgow is facing heavy backlash and death threats after his behaviour towards Angie Kent and crew members on the reality show in last night's episode where he was sensationally booted off.

The 37-year-old said that his one source of support had been his new girlfriend.

Mr Glasgow met new girlfriend, Mandy Lopez, shortly after filming the series and posed for a happy snap next to her at Miss Moneypenny's in Noosa on her Instagram.

The dark-haired beauty has worked for a number of companies as a graphic artist.

On Friday, Jess described Mandy as his "light at the end of the tunnel", but admitted that she "cringed" at some of his behaviour during his short stint on The Bachelorette.

"I wouldn't be surprised if she left me. It's not the kind of attention you want. If I were her, I would leave me," he said.

An investigation into potential misconduct has started against the councillor.

On Thursday Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington referred Cr Glasgow to the Office of the independent Assessor for an alleged breach of the Councillor's Code of Conduct after his appearance on reality television show The Bachelorette.

Today, the Office on the Independent Assessor released in a statement they would deal with the matter as misconduct rather than lower level inappropriate conduct.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

