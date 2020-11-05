CREEPS: NQ men and their sordid crimes revealed

From creating child exploitation material, masturbating in front of minors and "having sexual fantasies about children", here is a list of North Queensland's most disturbing individuals.

MORE THAN 130 VIDEOS, 429 PHOTOS

Jade Mical Richardson was caught out by police after downloading hundreds of pornographic images and videos showing children being abused on to his computer and USB.

The court heard on February 7, 2018, police became aware Jade Mical Richardson then 22 years old had been downloading child exploitation material.

On March 22, 2018, the police executed a search warrant on Richardson's home where he admitted he was in possession of the material, allowing officers to locate the files on his computer and a USB.

The court heard there were 130 unique videos many of which were defined as category 4, which means penetrative sexual activity between children or adults and children.

There were 85 accessible videos after Richardson had deleted the rest, with more than half of the available files classed as category 4.

There were 429 accessible images of child pornography, with most defined as category 1 and 2, which includes sexual acts between children only with no part of the body being penetrated and activity involving adults with no penetration.

Richardson was sentenced to 15 months jail suspended for two years, and was released on $2000 recognisance when he faced Townsville District Court in August last year for charges of possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child pornography.

"SEXUAL FANTASIES ABOUT CHILDREN"

A man who was found with 1640 child pornography photos and 97 videos on his computer told police he had "sexual fantasies for children".

Brendan Colin Norman Campbell faced the Townsville District Court in July after a police search uncovered category one and category four child exploitation material.

The court heard police found 1457 category one photos showing pictures with children with their clothes on.

Police also found 183 category four photos depicting child and adult penetrative sexual activity.

Of the 97 videos, 80 were category four.

Campbell sourced the photos and videos from March 1, 2016 to the police search on January 24 last year.

The court heard most of the images and videos involved girls between the ages of 12-16 years old.

Campbell pleaded guilty to four charges including possessing child exploitation material, use a carriage service to access child pornography material and making child exploitation material.

He was sentenced to 18 months jail suspended after four months

THE CARAVAN OF HORROR

A former IT worker who was found with horrific child exploitation material on hard drives was jailed in September.

Paul John Web, 60, was also found to be cooking homemade meth in the caravan he was living while in isolation near Bluewater.

It was revealed Web had 17 videos of child sex abuse, including the rape and humiliation of an eight-year-old girl, as well as other children subjected to horrible sex acts.

Web pleaded guilty in the Townsville District Court to seven counts of possessing child exploitation material, producing and supplying dangerous drug as well as other summary drug charges.

Web was sentenced to two years and three months jail for producing meth, six months for supplying drugs and 12 months for possessing child exploitation material.

MAN BLAMES METH FOR FOUL ACT

A drug-fuelled man took photos of his erect penis in front of a child's face while she slept.

Bradley John Burgess preyed on two young girls at a friends house while high on methylamphetamine.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides told the Townsville District Court in August the 43-year-old kissed a sleeping 10-year-old girl and then pulled out his erect penis and put it in front of her face, taking photos on his phone of each act.

In the same visit, he filmed a young girl, 7, without her knowledge while she was playing and zoomed in on her gentile area.

Defence barrister Dean Marley said his client claimed the drug addition made his mind "perverted" and enhanced his libido.

Burgess pleaded guilty to six charges, including making child exploitation material.

Burgess was sentenced to two years jail. He will be eligible for parole on April 24, 2021.

MASTURBATES, PULLS FACES IN FRONT OF KIDS

A man who went on a "spree of perversion" in Townsville masturbated in front of four children while they played at their home.

Lance Wayne Hannon, 25, was high on ice when on April 6 this year he embarked on a half-hour "sexual rampage" in Newton St, Wulguru.

The Townsville District Court heard in August Hannon masturbated in front of two tourists, four children under the age of 12, their mother, a 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman and her partner.

The court heard Hannon masturbated completely naked in front of two female backpackers at the Walkabout Palms Caravan Park in Wulguru at 1.30pm.

A short time later Hannon entered a home on Newton St and masturbated in front of four children aged three, four, seven and nine while pulling faces and laughing, the court heard.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides told the court Hannon then went upstairs while on his "spree of perversion".

Hannon pleaded guilty to 18 charges including four counts of indecent treatment of child under 16 (expose) child under 12 years.

Judge Lynham declared the 136 days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Hannon to two and a half years' jail. A parole eligibility date was set for December 5 this year.

POLICE BAIT MAN INTO SENDING EXPLICIT

A man who thought he was sending sexually explicit videos and photos of himself to a 14-year-old girl had actually been baited by an undercover cop, the court heard in September last year.

Troy Craig Meikle, 37, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment wholly suspended for three years in Townsville District Court after pleading guilty to three charges, including one count each of possessing child exploitation material and grooming a child under 16 years.

The court heard Meikle was baited by a police officer operating under Task Force Argos, who added him on Facebook through a fake account, posing to be a teenager.

Crown Prosecutor Dane Marley told the court over a nineteen day period between April 9, 2018 and April 27, 2018, Meikle corresponded with an undercover police officer on Facebook who he believed to be a 14 year-old-girl, and sent a photo of his genitalia and video of himself masturbating.

The court heard Meikle requested the girl send naked photos of herself and tried to call her on FaceTime.

Convictions were recorded.

MASTURBATING MAN TELLS KIDS TO COME CLOSER

A man unzipped his pants and began to masturbate in a park in front of a group of children, calling out to them to come closer to him.

Gregory Doolan, 54, pleaded guilty to seven charges including one count of indecent treatment of a child under 12 when he faced Townsville District Court in October last year.

The court heard on October 23, 2018, Doolan, an itinerant on parole, was lying intoxicated under a tree at the Charters Towers skate park

A teenager approached Doolan to check his pulse and see if he was OK, and then told him to go home and sleep.

In response to the child, Doolan sat up, unzipped his pants and exposed his penis to a group of seven children ranging in age from 11-14.

He began masturbating and told the group of children to come closer to him, ignoring their pleas for him to stop.

Doolan was sentenced to 18 months jail, with a parole eligibility date set on the same day.

MAN WANTED TO "SPANK" 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL

A North Queensland Man boasted about the size of his penis and sent several explicit photos to "prove" it to undercover police posing as teenage girls online.

Jon-Luc Garlando, 24, sent several photos of his penis to police officers who were posing as 13 and 15-year-old girls on social media in March 2018.

The court heard the Ingham man then aged 22, initiated contact with a 15-year-old girl he believed to be real on Facebook messenger.

Over a 10 day period between March 7-18, 2018, he sent four photos of himself to her, asked if she could send him pictures and expressed he wanted to spank her.

Garlando also spoke about his size and wanting to "prove it".

The court heard he started to message an officer pretending to be a 13-year-old online and also sent her pictures.

Garlando charged with two counts of grooming a child under 16, was sentenced to six months jail, wholly suspended for two years in the Townsville District Court in March.

Originally published as CREEPS: NQ men and their sordid crimes revealed