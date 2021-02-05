Creep who touched 15yo recommitted to Gympie District Court

Brad William Mitchell, 44, has appeared back in court for failing to report after he was convicted last year for kissing and inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl.

A man convicted in the Gympie District Court last year for kissing and inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl after giving her alcohol has been fined and recommitted to the court for further offences.

Brad William Mitchell, 45, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday morning charged with failing to comply with a reporting obligation in accordance with the Child Protection Act between November 1 and November 30 last year.

Mitchell had failed to make his quarterly report to the Child Offending and Protection Registry after being sentenced in the District Court for two counts of indecently dealing with a child under 16, among other offences last September.

In December 2018, the then 42-year-old Mitchell was watching a 15-year-old girl and her older brother while their parents and sister were out.

Mitchell had been asked to look in on the teenagers while they were home alone, but instead gave them alcohol and drank with them before assaulting the girl in her own bed.

Mitchell’s offending included whispering in the girl’s ear, asking if he could kiss her when she was older, and briefly placing his hands on her breasts over her shirt.

He later kissed her on the lips while in her bed and touched her bottom over her clothes. The victim was later breath tested and blew .098.

For the two charges of indecently dealing with a child under 16 as well as four breaches of bail conditions and one count of supplying alcohol to a minor while not being a responsible adult for the minor, Judge Gary Long gave Mitchell a head sentence of six months’ jail suspended for two years.

Prosecuting Sergeant Michael Phillips told the Magistrates Court this week Mitchell had signed a document agreeing to report to authorities each February, May, August and November.

The court heard the registry informed the Child Protection Investigation Unit that Mitchell had not completed his quarterly report on December 30.

A CPIU officer attended Mitchell’s home address and he was cautioned and interviewed, and acknowledged he had signed the reporting obligation.

Mitchell’s lawyer Chris Anderson told the court his client had “erroneously” assumed that an earlier visit to his address had counted as his reporting obligation.

“I think this was a genuine mistake on your part rather than any dodginess or any efforts on your part to evade reporting,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Mitchell.

“There’s nothing alleged that you in any other way breached your reporting obligations, such as not reporting contact with a child, or registration of a motor vehicle or social media accounts or anything like that.”

Mitchell was fined $300 and recommitted to the District Court on a date to be fixed.